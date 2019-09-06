  1. Home
#BanNetflixInIndia हिंदूंनो नेटफ्लिक्सवर बंदी घाला! सोशल मीडियावर ट्रेंडिंग

टीम ईसकाळ
12.16 PM

काही दिवसांपूर्वीच नेटफ्लिक्सवर हिंदूंची बदनामी होत आहे, अशी तक्रार मुंबईतील काळबादेवी येथील एलटी मार्ग पोलिस स्थानकात शिवसेनेच्या आयटी सेलमधील रमेश सोळंकी यांनी केली होती. 

मुंबई : नेटफ्लिक्सवरील अनेक वेबसिरीजमधून हिंदू भावनांवर घाव घातला जातो, यामुळे हिंदूंच्या भावना दुखावल्या जातात व बदनामी होते. असा आरोप नेटकऱ्यांनी नेटफ्लिक्सवर केला आहे. यामुळे आज ट्विटरवर #BanNetflixInIndia असा हॅशटॅगही ट्रेंडिंग आहे. अनुराग कश्यप व इतर दिग्दर्शकांनाही धारेवर धरले जात आहे.

 

'नेटफ्लिक्सवरील वेबसिरीजमध्ये हिंदूंचे विभाजन करणारा आशय मांडण्यात येतो. अनेकदा हिंदूंची बदनामी केली जाते. नेटफ्लिक्सच्या सॅक्रेड गेम्स, घोल, लैला या वेबसिरीजमधून विशेषतः हिंदू भावना दुखावणारा आशय मांडण्यात आला आहे. तसेच हसन मिन्हाज या त्यांच्या स्टँडअप कॉमेडीच्या कलाकाराकडूनही हिंदूंची बदनामी करण्यात येते. 'अहं ब्रह्मासी' हा वेदातील मंत्र म्हणून सॅक्रेड गेम्समध्ये विध्वंस करण्यासाठी गुरूजी पाठिंबा देत आहेत. असे दाखविण्यात आले आहे. या वेबसिरीजमध्ये गुरू-शिष्य परंपरेबद्दलही बदनामी करण्यात आली आहे. हे हिंदूंचे ध्रुविकरण आहे व यामुळे हिंदूंना बदनाम केले जात आहे, असे नेटकऱ्यांचे म्हणणे आहे. 

 

 

 

नेटफ्लिक्स कायमच हिंदूंबद्दल चुकीचे चित्र निर्माण करतात आणि बदनामी करण्याचे प्रयत्न करतात. नेटफ्लिक्स जगभरात प्रसिद्ध असल्याने जागतिक पातळीवर हिंदूंची बदनामी करणे चुकीचे आहे. यातून हिंदूंबद्दलचा द्वेषच पसरवला जात आहे, असे सोळंकी यांनी त्यांच्या तक्रारीत म्हणले आहे.

 

 


