बासरीवाले काका 'तो छा गये'; 3 लाखांपेक्षा जास्त लोकांनी पाहिला व्हिडिओ

Meet Basuriwaale bhaiya ! Contact him on +918530806394 to purchase a flute and learn. (Mumbai) He has been playing through lockdown.Walking through empty streets.With all his audience sitting at home , but he still played with full feel. I thought he deserved to be heard by the millions on my social media If you have a skill and want to showcase it you can come Collab with me and use my Instagram ! #AdahSharmaXAamAadmi #AdahFindsTalent #AdahXOthersTalents You will be inflicted with me playing the flute in videos soon #100YearsOfAdahSharma

