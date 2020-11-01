बासरीवाले काका 'तो छा गये'; 3 लाखांपेक्षा जास्त लोकांनी पाहिला व्हिडिओ

अदाने आपल्या इंस्टाग्रामच्या अकाऊंटवर त्य़ा बासरीवाल्या काकांचा 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे वाजवितानाचा एक व्हिडिओ शेयर केला आहे. तब्बल तीन लाखांपेक्षा अधिक जणांनी त्या काकांकडून 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे ऐकलं आहे.
मुंबई - अदा शर्मा हिने तिच्या सोशल अकाऊंटवरुन एक व्हिडीओ शेयर केला आहे. त्यात एक बासरी वाजविणारे काका 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे बासरीवर ऐकवताना दिसत आहेत. या व्हिडिओला प्रेक्षकांचा मोठ्या प्रमाणात व्हायरल झाला आहे.
अदा शर्माचे व्हिडीओ लक्ष वेधून घेणारे असतात. प्रेक्षकांनी आपण शेयर केलेले व्हिडीओ पाहावे यासाठी ती सतत नाविन्यपूर्ण प्रयोग करत असते. विशेष म्हणजे त्याला दर्शकांकडून पसंतीही मिळते. असाच त्या बासरीवाल्या काकांचा व्हिडिओही सध्या प्रचंड व्हायरल होत आहे.
Meet Basuriwaale bhaiya ! Contact him on +918530806394 to purchase a flute and learn. (Mumbai) He has been playing through lockdown.Walking through empty streets.With all his audience sitting at home , but he still played with full feel. I thought he deserved to be heard by the millions on my social media If you have a skill and want to showcase it you can come Collab with me and use my Instagram ! #AdahSharmaXAamAadmi #AdahFindsTalent #AdahXOthersTalents You will be inflicted with me playing the flute in videos soon #100YearsOfAdahSharma
