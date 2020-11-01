  1. Home
बासरीवाले काका 'तो छा गये'; 3 लाखांपेक्षा जास्त लोकांनी पाहिला व्हिडिओ

सकाळ ऑनलाईन टीम
06.12 PM

अदाने आपल्या इंस्टाग्रामच्या अकाऊंटवर त्य़ा बासरीवाल्या काकांचा 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे वाजवितानाचा एक व्हिडिओ शेयर केला आहे. तब्बल तीन लाखांपेक्षा अधिक जणांनी त्या काकांकडून 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे ऐकलं आहे.

मुंबई - अदा शर्मा हिने तिच्या सोशल अकाऊंटवरुन एक व्हिडीओ शेयर केला आहे. त्यात एक बासरी वाजविणारे काका 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे बासरीवर ऐकवताना दिसत आहेत. या व्हिडिओला प्रेक्षकांचा मोठ्या प्रमाणात व्हायरल झाला आहे. 

अदा शर्माचे व्हिडीओ लक्ष वेधून घेणारे असतात. प्रेक्षकांनी आपण शेयर केलेले व्हिडीओ पाहावे यासाठी ती सतत नाविन्यपूर्ण प्रयोग करत असते. विशेष म्हणजे त्याला दर्शकांकडून पसंतीही मिळते. असाच त्या बासरीवाल्या काकांचा व्हिडिओही सध्या प्रचंड व्हायरल होत आहे. 

अदाने आपल्या इंस्टाग्रामच्या अकाऊंटवर त्य़ा बासरीवाल्या काकांचा 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे वाजवितानाचा एक व्हिडिओ शेयर केला आहे. तब्बल तीन लाखांपेक्षा अधिक जणांनी त्या काकांकडून 'रश्के कमर' चे गाणे ऐकलं आहे.गेल्या काही दिवसांपूर्वी अदाचा एका गाण्यावर डान्स करतानाचा व्हिडिओ व्हायरल झाला होता त्यालाही लाखोंचे हिटस मिळाले होते.

 


Web Title: basuriwale kaka rock on instagram video viral

