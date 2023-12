Bigg Boss 17: अंकिता अन् विकी घेणार घटस्फोट? बिग बॉसच्या घरात संपणार नातं?

#BB17 Live Feed:#MunawarFaruqui planned the birthday surprise of #AnkitaLokhande with #VickyJain and composed a Shayari with #AyeshaKhan𓆏 .



The makers thought they were destroying Munawar's game but Munawar destroyed the maker's plan🤣😂



UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUI pic.twitter.com/y5qQN82VPT