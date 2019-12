Happy Birthday Riteish : जेनेलिया-रितेश या 'लय भारी' कपलची अशी आहे लव्हस्टोरी !

I hope I am doing exactly the same thing I did in my past life to have deserved you. Coz I definitely want you in my next. Thank you @geneliad for the unconditional love.For making moments count. For making life special. For just being you. Love you Baiko.

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Dec 19, 2017 at 12:10am PST