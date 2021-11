भारताची पाकिस्तानातील सगळ्यात मोठी साहसी कारवाई 'Mission Majnu'

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'MISSION MAJNU' RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #MissionMajnu - starring #SidharthMalhotra and #RashmikaMandanna - to release in *cinemas* on 13 May 2022... Directed by #ShantanuBagchi... Produced by #RonnieScrewvala, #AmarButala and #GarimaMehta... #NewPic... pic.twitter.com/KNiDEeKmqd