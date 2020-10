मी अजूनही गावकडचाच मुलगा; सुपरस्टार धर्मेंद्रजींना बॉलीवूडमध्ये 60 वर्षे पूर्ण 

Friends, 60 years have passed in film industry....it never came to my mind.... that I am some celebrity... ..I am still a humble lad from village with great dreams .... A humble request to you all dear friends..... be kind be humble.... respect your elders. ...it will give you strength to reach to your goals.

