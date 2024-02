Grammy Awards 2024: वा उस्ताद वा! प्रसिद्ध तबलावादक झाकिर हुसैन यांना 3 ग्रॅमी! बासरीवादक 'राकेश चौरासिया' यांचाही गौरव

SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso