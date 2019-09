'ही' अभिनेत्री करणार जयललितांचा रोल

#KanganaRanaut going through prosthetic measurements at Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for #Thalaivi. Jason has previously worked for Captain Marvel creating prosthesis for Brie Larson. Needless to say, Jayalalithaa's Biopic will definitely be something mind blowing.

