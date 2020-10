जॅकलिनची दस-यानिमित्त स्टाफला ''कारभेट''

@jacquelinef143 gifts a swanky car to her staff member on occasion of Dussehra. Isn't she the sweetest? . . #jacquelinefernandes #jacquelinefernandez #jacquelinefernandez#bollywoodactress #bollywoodnews #bollywoodcelebrity #instavideo #videooftheday #entertainmentindustry #fifafooz

A post shared by Fifafooz (@fifafoozofficial) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:16am PDT