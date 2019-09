करण जोहर म्हणतोय, 'विकी कौशलला वाचवा'!

Trapped in fear!! Save @vickykaushal09 from #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, in theatres near you. #Bhoot #FridayThe13th @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @bhumipednekar @bhanu.singh.91 @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:28pm PDT