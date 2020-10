दस-याच्या मुहूर्तावर सोनाली खरेचे कमबॅक; 8 वर्षांनी टेलिव्हिजनवर

I have been a foodie my entire life and then turned into a double-foodie when I married a Punjabi who’s a big foodie himself During this Lockdown, I discovered that I’m not a bad cook myself So now, imagine my joy when I am invited by my favourite channel Colours Marathi to host a show which will bring you scrumptious recipes and lot of interesting gup-shup with your favourite actors. Super happy and thrilled to host ‘Aaj Kay Special’ on @colorsmarathiofficial every Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm starting from 25th October. Let’s cook some good food and create beautiful memories and bountiful happiness Do watch it & keep showering your love as always #aajkayspecial #cookingathome #loveforfood #instagramchef #gratitude #newbegginings #shooting #happinessisfood #foodlovers #begratefuleveryday #

