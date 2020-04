मिलिंद सोमनची 81 वर्षीय आई घालतेय लंगडी...

28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age #mygirls @ankita_earthy @somanusha . . . #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup . . . Who run the world ???!!!!!!

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10:40pm PDT