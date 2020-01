प्रियांकाचा 'तो' हॉट ड्रेस, 20 वर्षांपूर्वीची 'या' अभिनेत्रीची फॅशन

For the Spring-Summer 2020 Collection, Versace honors an iconic moment when fashion and culture became a catalyst for technological progress. Passionate for constant innovation, Chief Creative Officer, @donatella_versace uses the latest technology – the Google Assistant – to call for @jlo wearing the Jungle dress on the runway, creating yet another unforgettable, Google-worthy Versace moment. #MFW #VersaceSS20

