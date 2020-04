लॉकडाऊनमध्ये रश्मी देसाई बनली डान्सर, गेंदा फूल गाण्यावर लावले ठुमके

Thanks @deepikasingh150 for challenging me to dance in #GendaPhool one of my current favourite song only because of @badboyshah #GendaPhool #GendaPhoolChallenege #RashamiDesai #DanceWithRashami #ItsAllMagical #rythmicrashami

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Apr 26, 2020 at 4:33am PDT