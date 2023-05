PRABHAS - ‘ADIPURUSH’: NO POSTPONEMENT… #Adipurush is very much on schedule this time: 16 June 2023 release… No postponement, since the #WorldPremiere date is already locked: 13 June 2023 at Tribeca Festival in #NewYork.



Meanwhile, #AdipurushTrailer arrives on 9 May 2023.… pic.twitter.com/mBTgh1cqbc