रितेश म्हणाला, म्हणून माझा इगो झाला हर्ट

‪You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia ‬

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:22pm PDT