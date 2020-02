सारा म्हणते ''बरं झालं आई-बाबांचा घटस्फोट झाला''

Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1

