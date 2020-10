पहिल्याच आठवड्यात सारा गुरपाल ‘बिग बॉस’मधून आऊट

I'm taking this chance to thank my audience from the core of my heart. Its only with your love and support that I'm here at this stage of my life. However, I would’ve been happy if this decision was brought in place by you guys. But life’s pretty unfair and you gotta deal with it. Thanks again for everything@vootselect @colorstv #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan #Voot #ColorsTv #SaraGurpal #Colors

A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals) on Oct 16, 2020 at 6:45am PDT