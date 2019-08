सुमेध अन् मल्लिकाची कानपूरमध्ये रंगली रासलीला

Krishna, what have you not given me? Unmatchable Love i never expected, Doses of Wisdom that makes my life better every single day, A smile in the bad times to boost your innerself and others around you, A way of living, A sight of positivity, A feeling that the more i learn you, the more i understand that i know nothing about life. I feeling that whatever happened out of blue was meant to be. Can never thank you enough, but will try my best to through my work. Thank you Krishna. My friend, my guru. The supreme on Happy Janmashtami. Hare Krishna!

