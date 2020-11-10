कमबॅकसाठी तनुश्रीने घटवलं 15 किलो वजन; पाहा कशी दिसते

तनुश्रीने आपल्या वर्क आऊटबद्दल सोशल मीडियावर पोस्ट शेयर केली आहे. त्यात आपण आता कमबॅक करण्यासाठी तयार असल्याचे तिनं म्हटले आहे. प्रख्यात अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर यांच्यावर गैरवर्तनाचे आरोप करुन तनुश्री चर्चेत आली होती.
मुंबई - मी टू च्या वादविवादात असणा-या तनुश्रीने आता बॉलीवूडमध्ये कमबॅक करायचे ठरवले आहे. त्यासाठी तिने तयारीही सुरु केली आहे. गेल्या काही वर्षांपासून रुपेरी पडद्यापासून लांब असलेली तनुश्रीने आपल्या वर्क आऊटबद्दल सोशल मीडियावर पोस्ट शेयर केली आहे. त्यात आपण आता कमबॅक करण्यासाठी तयार असल्याचे म्हटले आहे.
प्रख्यात अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर यांच्यावर गैरवर्तनाचे आरोप करुन तनुश्री चर्चेत आली होती. त्यावरुन बॉलीवू़डचे वातावरण पूर्णपणे ढवळून निघाले होते. आता गेल्या काही दिवसांपूर्वी तिने पुन्हा नाना पाटेकर यांच्यावर आरोप केले होते. नाना एका मालिकेतून पुनरागमन करणार आहेत. त्यांना पुन्हा संधी कशी मिळु शकते यावर तिने प्रश्न उपस्थित केला होता. आणि आता स्वत; ती कमबॅक करण्यासाठी तयार झाली आहे. त्यासाठी तिने चक्क 15 किलो वजन कमी केलं आहे.
Hey y'all.. I'm back on twitter again Please follow for all the updates on my mind space and more. I'm still figuring how to operate this platform yo! And will put in a request for verification soon once I see how it goes and if I'm enjoying being on twitter. New digital space for me so treading slow, so here it is on popular request.#twitter
तनुश्रीने आपल्या सोशल अकाऊंचवरुन याबद्दलची माहिती शेयर केली आहे. त्यात तिने आपण करत असलेल्या वर्क आऊट विषयी सांगितले आहे. ती सध्या वजन कमी करण्याचे प्लॅनिंग करत आहे. 2018 मध्ये मी टू च्या आरोपामुळे लोकप्रिय झालेल्या तनुश्रीने आपल्याला काही चित्रपटांची ऑफर आल्याचे म्हटले आहे. यात बेवमालिकांचाही समावेश असल्याचे म्हटले आहे. 2018 नंतर पुढील दोन वर्षे ती मी टू या च्या आरोपांविषयी चर्चेत होती.
2008 मध्ये एका चित्रपटाच्या सेटवर मला गैरवर्तनाला सामोरे जावे लागले होते. त्यानंतर आपण केलेल्या संघर्षाला बॉलीवूडमधून तेवढ्या प्रमाणात सपोर्ट मिळाला नाही. मी टू च्य़ा चळवळीला एक मोठे स्वरुप देण्याचे काम यानिमित्ताने झाले त्यावर आवाज उठविण्याचे काम मी केले त्याला थो़डं सहकार्य मिळालं असतं तर बरे झाले असते असेही तिनं म्हटले आहे. त्यानंतर आपल्याला बॉलीवूडने कशाप्रकारे डावलेले याविषयीही तनुश्रीने खंत व्यक्त केली आहे.
The big secret of my 15 kg weight loss as many have been asking is intermittent fasting on alternate days! People on social media are just going berserk wondering what happened to me and how I lost so much. Well, Rome was not built in a day neither was my body. Took a year to get to this. So here it is folks; Along with a good healthy diet and regular exercise I'm following a holistic lifestyle. I start my week with a full day monday fast ( Shiva devotee! ) and live a holistic, organic, ayurvedic lifestyle the rest of week. I started this fast and a few other changes after I visited Mahakaleshwar last year. I consume eggs, non veg and dairy sometimes but mostly remain vegan. I let my spirit decide what to put in my body. I dont drink, smoke or do anything that harms my body and reduces its capacity to heal naturally. I drink lots of water except if I'm doing a full fast. I cheat sometimes on my daily routine once every few weeks for few days but jump right back in to discipline. Start my day with hot water n lemon, and end with a cup of hot green tea after dinner. Dinner is always before 8 or 9 pm latest. 30-40 min walk and 30-40 min of weight training or yoga almost everyday. Lots of fresh juices to keep energy levels up and lots of detox teas and green teas all day. I pray and meditate 3 times daily as has been my habit for years through many different religions, and despite my life circumstances try to keep a smile on my face and help others as much as I can. It's my whole lifestyle and a 360 degree attitude shift that has contributed to this positive change. There is no magic, no miracle, no secret so to say just a realization that I wanted the change so bad that I was willing to give up on a few things that were not serving me anymore. Certain attitudes, certain food habits and certain thought and habit patterns had lived out their expiry. Last but not the least someone up there surely loves me enough to keep giving me second chances in life to correct all the wrongs that I have endured! So this is His grace and His love manifest as my transformed body and soul. Still more to go...work in progress folks! Need ur support, love and prayers too. Xoxo
36 वर्षीय तनुश्रीने दोन वर्षे लॉस एंजेलिसमध्ये आयटी ट्रेनिंग स्वतच्या जॉबसाठी घेतले होते. त्याबाबत ती म्हणते, ही एक वेल स्टेटस सिम्बॉल नोकरी होती. त्यात शिस्त, योगदान, एकजूटीने काम करण्याची भावना विकसित होण्यास मदत झाली आहे. हे काम करत असताना तनुश्रीने 15 किलो वजन कमी केले आहे. जेणेकरुन आपली बॉलीवूडमधील कमबॅक सोपे व्हावे असे तिला वाटत आहे.
तनुश्री आता पुन्हा मुंबईला आली आहे. आता आपल्याकडे काही प्रोजेक्ट असल्याचे तिनं म्हटले आहे. यात चित्रपट आणि बेवसीरीजचा समावेश आहे. आपल्याला त्यात संधी मिळावी यासाठी वजन कमी करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे. त्याची तयारीही सुरु झाली असून 15 किलो वजन कमीही केलं असल्याचे तनुश्रीने सांगितले.