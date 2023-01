Bigg Boss 16: शालीनची ‘बिग बॉस’च्या घरात टीनाला शिवीगाळ, व्हिडीओ झाला व्हायरल

From sacha pyar to ch**tiy@ ladki !!

This is not acceptable @BiggBoss please take action on this ,how can you give him a clean chit to this abuser ,he also abused tina’s mother ,this height of sanctimony !!#TinaDatta @iamTinaDatta @GAUAHAR_KHAN #BB16 pic.twitter.com/4zfcDtZs1Z