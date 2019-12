'तुला पाहते रे' ची इशा आता काय करते ?

Lighten up your Diwali this year with @danielwellington! Avail the amazing offer of buying any two products and receive a 10% off on the website or DW stores. Also get additional 15% off with my code “DWXGAYATRID” HAPPY DIWALI #DanielWellington #DWali . Gorgeous Saree by @zartaricouture . Captured by @deepali_td . #danielwellington #iconiclink #GayatriDatar #diwali #diwalidecorations #diwaliparty #diwali2019 #indianculture #festival #saree#ZeeMarathi #Celebrity #MarathiActor @wechitramedia #actorslife #ishanimkar #tulapahatere #tpr #fashion #actor #infotainment #Love #Support #Gratitude #keeptheloveandsupportgamestrong

A post shared by Gayatri Datar (@gayatridatarofficial) on Oct 27, 2019 at 8:30am PDT