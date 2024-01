Noida Film City: योगींच्या राज्यात उभारणार मुंबईला फाईट देणारी फिल्मसिटी! या निर्मात्याला मिळाली जबाबदारी

Film maker Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Bhutani Group will develop #FilmCity project in sector21, near #Noida_airport at @jewar_airport as they placed highest 18% bid taking over the project. #AkshayKumar 10.5%,KC Bokadia 15.2 %T-series placed 9.5% bid.@YamunaAuthority pic.twitter.com/YNDl3KWRyL