विद्या बालन म्हणतेय माझा फोन स्वतःचंच डोकं वापरतो, स्वतःच स्वतःला हवं ते शूट करतो, पहा मजेशीर व्हिडिओ

When you have to set the frame yourself and then you see a table corner popping... which I try n push out of frame ,without shifting position . 2 ) And thats me trying settle my saree and hair for the shot ... P.S:Both times i was waiting for everything to be in place,before i started recording...but it obviously seems like my phone camera has a mind of its own and likes to #ShootAtSight #LockdownLessons #YouCanDoItOnYourOwn

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on May 3, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT