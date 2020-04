विद्या बालन शिकवतेय 'ब्लाऊज पीस'पासून कसा बनवायचा मास्क? पहा व्हिडिओ

In these difficult times *Mumbai Roti Bank* is providing *free meals for all poor people*. We understand that many daily wage labourers and others don't have groceries and food and are going hungry everyday. If you know any place where people are going hungry please contact us on *8655580001* .We will be happy to serve areas which are concentrated with needy people. As *Mumbai Roti Bank*, @rotibankfdn has been started by *Mr D Sivanandhan* retired police commissioner, Mumbai police is happy to aid the movement

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Mar 27, 2020 at 6:17am PDT