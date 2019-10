सोफी चौधरी आणि क्रिती सॅनन देत आहेत एकमेकांना खुन्नस कारण...

Couldn’t have had a better start to my brand new show tik tok presents “Work It Up” with Sophie.. a fitness chat show like no other! Thank you my darling @kritisanon for being so wonderful on the show and what would we do without you our @yasminkarachiwala .. love love love you guys!!! Streaming NOW only on @voot .. Link in bio.. @indiatiktok @afewloosecannons #WorkItUp #workitupwithsophie #mondaymotivation #girlpower #pilatesgirls #fitisthenewskinny #fitnessmotivation #kritisanon #edutok #yasminkarachiwala #sophiefit #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #neonlove @navindhyaniphoto

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on Oct 12, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT