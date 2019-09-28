  1. Home
Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar : गानसम्राज्ञी लतादीदींना मान्यवरांच्या शुभेच्छा!

राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद, मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर, मनसे अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरे, गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांच्यापासून सामान्य चाहत्यांनी सोशल मीडियावर लता मंगेशकरांना शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत. 

गानसम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर यांचा आज 90वा वाढदिवस! भारतरत्न लता मंगेशकर यांच्यावर त्यांच्या जन्मदिनानिमित्त जगभरातून सोशल मीडिया शुभेच्छांचा वर्षाव होत आहे. सामान्य चाहत्यापासून ते राजकारणी, सेलेब्रेटींनी आपल्या लाडक्या लतादीदींना शुभेच्छा व दीर्घायुष्याच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत. 

लहानपणापासून गायनात आपलं आयुष्य घालवलेल्या आणि गाण्याच्या रोपट्याचं वटवृक्षात रूपांतर केलेल्या या गानकोकीळेचा जन्म 28 सप्टेंबर 1929मध्ये इंदौरमध्ये झाला. लहानपणापासूनच घरात गाण्याचे बाळकडू असलेल्या लतादीदींनी आपले वडिल दिनानाथ मंगेशकर यांनाच गुरूस्थानी मानले. लतादीदींना बालपणी संगीत नाटकांमधून आपल्या कारकिर्दीची सुरवात केली. त्यानंतर त्यांनी मागे वळून बघितलंच नाही. सहा दशकं आपल्या आवाजाने चाहत्यांच्या मनावर भूरळ घातलेल्या लतादीदींनी आज नव्वदीत प्रवेश केलाय. 
 
राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद, मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर, मनसे अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरे, गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांच्यापासून सामान्य चाहत्यांनी सोशल मीडियावर लता मंगेशकरांना शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


