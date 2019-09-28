Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar : गानसम्राज्ञी लतादीदींना मान्यवरांच्या शुभेच्छा!

गानसम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर यांचा आज 90वा वाढदिवस! भारतरत्न लता मंगेशकर यांच्यावर त्यांच्या जन्मदिनानिमित्त जगभरातून सोशल मीडिया शुभेच्छांचा वर्षाव होत आहे. सामान्य चाहत्यापासून ते राजकारणी, सेलेब्रेटींनी आपल्या लाडक्या लतादीदींना शुभेच्छा व दीर्घायुष्याच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

लहानपणापासून गायनात आपलं आयुष्य घालवलेल्या आणि गाण्याच्या रोपट्याचं वटवृक्षात रूपांतर केलेल्या या गानकोकीळेचा जन्म 28 सप्टेंबर 1929मध्ये इंदौरमध्ये झाला. लहानपणापासूनच घरात गाण्याचे बाळकडू असलेल्या लतादीदींनी आपले वडिल दिनानाथ मंगेशकर यांनाच गुरूस्थानी मानले. लतादीदींना बालपणी संगीत नाटकांमधून आपल्या कारकिर्दीची सुरवात केली. त्यानंतर त्यांनी मागे वळून बघितलंच नाही. सहा दशकं आपल्या आवाजाने चाहत्यांच्या मनावर भूरळ घातलेल्या लतादीदींनी आज नव्वदीत प्रवेश केलाय.



राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद, मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर, मनसे अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरे, गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांच्यापासून सामान्य चाहत्यांनी सोशल मीडियावर लता मंगेशकरांना शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/AEWObUacuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2019

भारत रत्न स्वर कोकिला लता दीदी ने अपनी मधुर वाणी और सौम्याता से न सिर्फ समस्त देशवासियों को मंत्रमुग्ध किया बल्कि पूरे विश्व में भारत को गौरवान्वित भी किया। आज उनके जन्मदिन पर ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ।@mangeshkarlata — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2019

Happy 90th birthday #LataMangeshkar ji. I pray for your good health and happiness. Not a single day in my life goes without listening to and singing your songs. You have been my guru, my biggest inspiration. Blessed to be born in your era of musical glory.. @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/GOMVdE7E8z — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) September 28, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to legendary singer & melody queen @mangeshkarlata ji as she turns 90 today. RT this tweet with your favourite #LataMangeshkar song. Mine is 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' commemorating the Indian soldiers of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. pic.twitter.com/QEjjUSWsaA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2019

Happy 90th birthday #LataMangeshkar ji.. divinity has touched us through your voice .. I listen to you everyday.. ‘ek pyaar ka naghma hai’ is my favouritest song .. love, respect & prayers for your long life and health pic.twitter.com/zggreBHsFk — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 28, 2019

so honoured that few of the songs I acted on was sung my legendary #LataMangeshkar ji.Happy birthday mam!! https://t.co/bTtt3u7Vbs — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) September 28, 2018

Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar is a living legend of our country. Very few people know that she developed a bad throat & have lost all hopes of singing. It was legendary Hemant kumar who made her sing a difficult & typical song & we got our nightangle back. Never tired & retired. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) September 28, 2018