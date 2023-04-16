आज तीस वर्षांचा झाला तात्या विंचू.. पाहा 'झपाटलेला' चित्रपटातील कधीही न पाहिलेले फोटो.. | Sakal
आज तीस वर्षांचा झाला तात्या विंचू.. पाहा 'झपाटलेला' चित्रपटातील कधीही न पाहिलेले फोटो..

नीलेश अडसूळ
महेश कोठारे, लक्ष्मीकांत बेर्डे या धमाल जोडीचा कमाल चित्रपट म्हणजे 'झपाटलेला'. या चित्रपटाने कित्येक पिढ्यांचे मनोरंजन केले आहे. या चित्रपटातील तात्या विंचू हा बाहुला एखादं पात्र अजरामर व्हावं तसा झाला. या माइलस्टोन चित्रपटाला आज 30 वर्षे पूर्ण झाले. त्यानिमित्ताने पाहूया या चित्रपटातील चित्रीकरणादरम्यानचे काही खास फोटो..

हा चित्रपट १६ एप्रिल १९९३ रोजी प्रदर्शित झाला होता.

महेश कोठारे, लक्ष्मीकांत बेर्डे, किशोरी आंबिये, विजय चव्हाण, मधु कांबिकर यांच्या प्रमुख भूमिका होत्या.

मराठी सिनेमात बोलक्या बाहुल्याचा प्रयोग पहिल्यांदाच या चित्रपटातून करण्यात आला.

या चित्रपटाचे दिग्दर्शन महेश कोठारे यांनी केले होते.

तर रामदास पाध्ये यांनी या बोलक्या बाहुल्यांचा खेळ यशस्वी केला होता.

या चित्रपटातील कलाकारांप्रमाणेच तात्या विंचू, आवडी आणि अर्धवटराव हे तीन बाहुले कायमचे लोकांचे मनात घर घरून राहिले.

