Beed Crime: बीड हादरलं! अजित पवार गटाच्या सरपंचाची गोळी घालून हत्या, दोघे गंभीर जखमी

NCP bapu andhale shot dead: बापू आंधळे अजित पवार गटाचे समर्थक आहेत. ते कृषीमंत्री धनंजय मुंडे यांचे जवळचे असल्याचं मानलं जातं.
बीड- शहरातून धक्कादायक माहिती समोर येत आहे. बीडच्या मरळवाडीचे सरपंच बापू आंधळे यांची गोळ्या घालून हत्या करण्यात आली आहे. बापू आंधळे अजित पवार गटाचे समर्थक आहेत. ते कृषीमंत्री धनंजय मुंडे यांचे जवळचे असल्याचं मानलं जातं.

