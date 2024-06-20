Aupan Kher : प्रसिद्ध अभिनेते अनुपम खेर यांच्या कार्यालयात झाली चोरी, 4.15 लाखांचा मुद्देमाल फस्त

मुंबई

Anupam Kher office robbed : वीरा देसाई रोड येथील कार्यालयात ही चोरी झाली आहे. अंबोली पोलीसात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.
Chinmay Jagtap

Mumbai crime news बॉलिवूडचे प्रसिद्ध अभिनेते अनुपम खेर यांच्या अंधेरी येथील कार्यालयावर बुधवारी रात्री चारी झाली. यावेळी अकाउंट डिपार्टमेंटमधील पूर्ण सेल्फ चोरट्यांनी चोरुन नेला. अनुपम खेर यांच्या कार्यालयाने गुन्हा नोंदवला.(theft at bollywood actor office)

यावेळी अनुपम खेर यांच्या कंपनीने निर्मित केलेल्या चित्रपटाचे निगेटिव्ह देखील चोरीला गेल्याची प्राथमिक माहीती आहे. यावेळी रुमारे 4.15 लाखांचा मुद्देमाल चोरट्यांनी फस्त केला आहे. सेफ आणि चित्रपटाचे निगेटिव्ह घेऊन पळताना चोर सीसीटीव्हीत कैद झाले आहेत.पोलीस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल झाला असून गुन्हेगारांना लवकरच पकडले जाईल, असे आश्वासन पोलिसांनी दिले आहे.(bollywood actor Anupam kher)

अधिक माहीती अशी की, वीरा देसाई रोड येथील कार्यालयात ही चोरी झाली आहे. अंबोली पोलीसात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. ( Anupam Kher Andheri office )

