Vasai Attack: वसईत प्रियकराकडून प्रेयसीवर लोखंडी पान्यानं केले वार; भररस्त्यात घडला थरार; व्हिडिओ व्हायरल

नवी दिल्ली : प्रेमात टोकाची पावलं उचलली गेल्याची अनेक उदाहरण आपण पाहिली असतील अशीच एक घटना वसईत नुकतीच घडली. या घटनेत प्रियकरानं दुपारच्यावेळेत भर रस्त्यात प्रेयसीवर लोखंडी पान्यानं वार करत तिची हत्या केली. यावेळी त्याला अडवण्याचा प्रयत्न एका तरुणानं केला पण तोवर तरुणी रक्ताच्या थारोळ्यात रस्त्यावर निपचित पडली, त्यातच तिचा मृत्यू झाला. (boyfriend attacked his girlfriend with an iron spanner at vasai the video went viral aau85)
