Malad East Accident: मालाड पूर्व येथे इमारतीचे काम सुरु असताना पाच मजूर खाली पडले, दोघांचा मृत्यू

दोन मजूरचा जागीच मृत्यू झाला आहे तर तीन जण जखमी आहेत.त्यांना जवळच्या रुग्णालत दाखल केले. घटनास्थळी अग्निशमन दलाचे पोलीस दाखल झाले आहेत.
Malad East Accident: मालाड पूर्व येथील नवजीवन SRA प्रकल्प इमारत काम सुरु असताना यातील पाच मजूर खाली पडल्याची धक्कादायक घटना घडली आहे. यातील दोन मजूरचा जागीच मृत्यू झाला आहे तर तीन जण जखमी आहेत. त्यांना जवळच्या रुग्णालत दाखल केले आहे. घटनास्थळी अग्निशमन दलाचे पोलीस दाखल झाले आहेत.

