Paduka Darshan Sohala 2024 : श्रीगुरू पादुकांची ई-बग्गीतून मिरवणूक

ज्ञानोबा माऊली तुकाराम, विठ्ठल विठ्ठल, पांडुरंग हरी’ असा जयघोष करत टाळमृदुंगाच्या गजरात गुरुसेवकांनी आज वाशी सिडको एक्झिबिशन सेंटर येथे श्रीगुरू पादुकांची भव्य मिरवणूक इलेक्ट्रिक बग्गीतून काढली.
नवी मुंबई : ‘ज्ञानोबा माऊली तुकाराम, विठ्ठल विठ्ठल, पांडुरंग हरी’ असा जयघोष करत टाळमृदुंगाच्या गजरात गुरुसेवकांनी आज वाशी सिडको एक्झिबिशन सेंटर येथे श्रीगुरू पादुकांची भव्य मिरवणूक इलेक्ट्रिक बग्गीतून काढली.

भक्तिनामाचा गजर करत या वेळी पर्यावरण रक्षणाचा संदेश देण्यात आला. फुलांनी सजवलेल्या या बग्गीतून श्रीगुरू पादुकांची मिरवणूक निघताच भाविकांनी श्रीहरी माऊलींच्या गजराला सुरुवात केली.

