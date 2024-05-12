पिंपरी मावळचे मतदान
मावळ मतदारसंघात २०१९ च्या निवडणुकीचे विधानसभा मतदारसंघनिहाय मतदान
मतदारसंघ / पुरुष / महिला / एकूण
पनवेल / १,६३,४८८ / १,३४,७६९ / २,९८,२५७
कर्जत / १,०१,८६१ / ८७,७१६ / १,८९,५७७
उरण / १,०३,५५२ / ९१,५४९ / १,९५,१०१
मावळ / १,१५,२०२ / ९५,१२५ / २,१०,३२७
चिंचवड / १,५६,८०० / १,२६,२०२ / २,८३,००४
पिंपरी / १,०२,८२० / ८६,६८४ / १,८९,५०४
एकूण / ७,४३,७२३ / ६,२२,०४५ / १३,६५,७७०
---
मावळ मतदारसंघात २०१९ च्या विधानसभा मतदारसंघनिहाय मतदानाची टक्केवारी
मतदारसंघ / पुरुष / महिला / एकूण
पनवेल / ५६.६ / ५३.८३ / ५५.३२
कर्जत / ७१.५७ / ६३.८१ / ६७.७६
उरण / ७०.९२/ ६३.४७ / ६७.२१
मावळ / ६५.८९/ ५८.४१ / ६२.२९
चिंचवड / ५८.५० / ५३.७८ / ५६.२९
पिंपरी / ५६.२२ / ५२.५८ / ५४.४९
एकूण / ६१.८३ / ५६.८४ / ५९.४५
--
