Chandu Champion: 'चंदू चॅम्पियन' जिंकतोय प्रेक्षकांची मनं; नेटकरी म्हणाले, "कार्तिकचा आतापर्यंतचा बेस्ट परफॉर्मन्स"

Review - #ChanduChampion

Rating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



“Kartik Aaryan Career Best Film”



Chandu Champion makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you believe in yourself, its an extraordinary film by Kabir Khan, the true journey of #MURLIKANTPETKAR has been drafted in such a way… pic.twitter.com/wlgiGvZgnj