National Film Awards: परेश मोकाशीच्या 'वाळवी'ची राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कारावर मोहोर; ठरला सर्वोत्कृष्ट मराठी चित्रपट

Valvi Won Best Marathi Film National Award: लोकप्रिय दिग्दर्शक परेश मोकाशी यांच्या 'वाळवी'ला सर्वोत्कृष्ट चित्रपटाचा पुरस्कार देण्यात आला आहे.
Payal Naik

National Films Awards 2024 winners list: अभिनेता स्वप्नील जोशी, अनिता दाते, सुबोध भावे आणि शिवानी सुर्वे यांच्या 'वाळवी' या चित्रपटाला राष्ट्रीय पुरस्काराने सन्मानित करण्यात आलं आहे. या चित्रपटाने राष्ट्रीय चित्रपटावर मोहोर उमटवली आहे.

