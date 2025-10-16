Premier

‘पारू’ व ‘सावळ्याची जणू सावली’ या मालिकांमध्ये होणार ‘या’ दोन लोकप्रिय कलाकारांची एन्ट्री; कोणत्या भूमिका साकारणार?

NEW ENTRY IN PAARU AND SAVLYACHI JANU SAWALI: आता 'पारू' आणि 'सावळ्याची जणू सावली' या मालिकांमध्ये नव्या कलाकारांची एंट्री होणार आहे.