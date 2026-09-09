तेजश्री प्रधान जर ८० च्या दशकातील हिरोईन असती तर... पाहा झक्कास फोटो, तुम्हीही सहज बनवू शकता

छोट्या पडद्यावरील लोकप्रिय अभिनेत्री तेजश्री प्रधान हिने तिच्या अभिनयाने आणि सौंदर्याने प्रेक्षकांना भुरळ घातलीय. सध्या सोशल मीडियावर ऐंशीच्या दशकातील स्टाईलमध्ये फोटो बनवण्याचा नवा ट्रेंड सुरू झालाय. त्यात chat gpt आपल्याला जुन्या काळातील फोटो बनवून देतोय. यात आपण ८० च्या दशकात असतो तर कसे दिसलो असतो हे दाखवतंय. आता अभिनेत्री तेजश्री प्रधान हिचे काही फोटो सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल होतायत ते फोटो पाहून सगळेच तिच्या प्रेमात पडलेत. .तुम्हालाही हवेत तेजश्रीसारखे फोटो मग हे कराHow to make a 1980s photo on ChatGPTआता तुम्ही हे फोटो कसे तयार करू शकता...ChatGPT वर तुम्ही तुमचा फोटो अपलोड कराChatGPTला तो फोटो १९८० च्या दशकात रुपांतरीत करण्यास सांगात्यात तुम्ही तुमची केशरचना, कपडे, दागिने, बॅगग्राऊंड आणि नेमका फोटो कसा हवाय हे सांगाएकदा का ChatGPT ने तुम्हाला फोटो तयार करून दिला की मग तो इंस्टावर पोस्ट करून टाका.Using my uploaded photo, show me what I would have looked like around 1985. Preserve my identity, facial features, skin tone, age, and recognizable appearance. या ओळी प्रत्येक प्रॉम्प्ट मध्ये टाका. मग खालचे प्रॉम्प्ट वापरा. .प्रॉम्प्ट साठी तुम्ही खालील प्रॉम्प्ट वापरू शकता 1980s photo prompt ChatGPT१.Reimagine my hair, clothing, accessories, and surroundings with bold, unmistakably mid-1980s styling—expressive silhouettes, statement accessories, layered details, distinctive colors, and textures. Make it feel like a genuine 1985 photograph with analog grain, faded color, direct flash, and subtle softness. Add a period-accurate 1980s red-orange date stamp in the lower corner. No modern objects or text..२.1980s Bollywood heroine - Turn this photo into a glamorous 1980s Bollywood heroine portrait. Keep my face recognisable and natural. Style the hair with a voluminous 1980s look, add a colourful saree and statement jewellery, and place me in a classic Indian studio setting. Use warm lighting, soft focus, analogue film grain and the look of an old Bollywood publicity photograph..३.1980s Bollywood hero - Recreate this photo as a 1980s Bollywood hero studio portrait. Keep my facial identity unchanged. Give me an authentic period hairstyle, moustache if appropriate, tucked or loose shirt, high-waisted trousers and a classic studio backdrop. Use analogue film grain, warm lighting and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a genuine 1980s photograph..४.Wedding album, 1980s India - Imagine this photo was taken at an Indian wedding in the 1980s. Keep the people’s faces recognisable. Recreate the clothing, hairstyles, jewellery, decorations, lighting and photography style of an Indian wedding from that decade. Use realistic analogue film grain and colours, with the slightly imperfect look of an old family photograph..५.1980s magazine cover - Turn this photo into an Indian magazine portrait from the 1980s. Keep my face recognisable and realistic. Use period-appropriate hair, clothing, jewellery and makeup, with a simple studio background, dramatic but natural lighting, soft focus and analogue film texture. Make it look like a real editorial photograph from the decade..६. Doordarshan-era look - Recreate this photo with the visual style of an Indian television portrait from the 1980s. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Use authentic period clothing, hairstyle and styling, a simple studio background, warm lighting and analogue film grain. The image should feel like it was photographed in India during the Doordarshan era..७.Retro street photograph - Imagine this photo was taken on an Indian street in 1987. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Recreate the surroundings, clothing, hairstyle, vehicles, signs and colours to match India in the late 1980s. Use realistic daylight, analogue film grain and the texture of a photograph printed from film..स्टार प्रवाहच्या 'मी कात टाकली'मध्ये दिसणार नवा चेहरा; कोण आहे हा अभिनेता? नवा प्रोमो चर्चेत; 'ही' मालिका घेणार निरोप .सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.