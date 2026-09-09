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तेजश्री प्रधान जर ८० च्या दशकातील हिरोईन असती तर... पाहा झक्कास फोटो, तुम्हीही सहज बनवू शकता

HOW TO MAKE RETRO STYLE PHOTOS LIKE TEJASHREE PRADHAN : सध्या चॅट जीपीटीच्या मदतीने ८०च्या दशकातले फोटो बनवण्याचा नवीन ट्रेण्ड सुरू आहे. त्यात तेजश्रीचे काही फोटो व्हायरल होतायत. तुम्हालाही तसे फोटो बनवायचेत का? मग हे प्रॉम्प्ट वापरू शकता.
tejashree pradhan 80s style photo

tejashree pradhan 80s style photo

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Payal Naik
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छोट्या पडद्यावरील लोकप्रिय अभिनेत्री तेजश्री प्रधान हिने तिच्या अभिनयाने आणि सौंदर्याने प्रेक्षकांना भुरळ घातलीय. सध्या सोशल मीडियावर ऐंशीच्या दशकातील स्टाईलमध्ये फोटो बनवण्याचा नवा ट्रेंड सुरू झालाय. त्यात chat gpt आपल्याला जुन्या काळातील फोटो बनवून देतोय. यात आपण ८० च्या दशकात असतो तर कसे दिसलो असतो हे दाखवतंय. आता अभिनेत्री तेजश्री प्रधान हिचे काही फोटो सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल होतायत ते फोटो पाहून सगळेच तिच्या प्रेमात पडलेत.

TEJASHREE PRADHAN RETRO STYLE PHOTO

TEJASHREE PRADHAN RETRO STYLE PHOTO

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