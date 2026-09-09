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तेजश्री प्रधान जर ८० च्या दशकातील हिरोईन असती तर... पाहा झक्कास फोटो, तुम्हीही सहज बनवू शकता

HOW TO MAKE RETRO STYLE PHOTOS LIKE TEJASHREE PRADHAN : सध्या चॅट जीपीटीच्या मदतीने ८०च्या दशकातले फोटो बनवण्याचा नवीन ट्रेण्ड सुरू आहे. त्यात तेजश्रीचे काही फोटो व्हायरल होतायत. तुम्हालाही तसे फोटो बनवायचेत का? मग हे प्रॉम्प्ट वापरू शकता.