इंग्लिश पान

LET’S PLAY
Aarav’s Odd One Out
Headline : Aarav Grouped Some Monsoon Creature Words. One In Each Group Doesn’t Belong. Did He Notice?
A small frog had appeared on the compound wall that morning, followed almost immediately by an even smaller argument about which English words actually belonged together. Aarav grouped eight words into two sets, entirely convinced of his own logic. Look at his groupings below and decide, before reading further, which word in each group is secretly the outsider.
Group one : frog, snail, puddle, amphibian
Group two : slippery, damp, creature, humid
Look carefully. One word in each group doesn''t share the same category as the others.
Here is the truth, group by group, once Meera checked it properly.
In group one, ‘puddle’ is the outsider. Frog, snail, and amphibian are all directly connected to living creatures or the category of creature itself, while a puddle is simply a small pool of water - the place these creatures might visit, not a creature itself.
In group two, ‘creature’ is the outsider this time, for a slightly trickier reason. Slippery, damp, and humid are all describing words, adjectives that explain a quality something has, while ‘creature’ is a noun, an actual living thing being described, not a description at all.
Here’s the genuinely interesting part underneath this exercise. Notice how the trap changes shape between the two groups - in the first group, the outsider was hiding among nouns describing living things, while in the second, the outsider was a noun hiding among purely descriptive words. Odd-one-out puzzles get harder specifically because the "reason" for exclusion keeps changing, forcing you to check the actual job each word is doing in a sentence, rather than simply guessing based on topic.
Extra fact worth knowing: ‘amphibian’ comes from Greek roots meaning ‘both lives’, describing exactly what a frog does - living part of its life in water and part on land, a genuinely accurate description packed into a single old, borrowed word.
How many did you get correct?
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AARAV AND MEERA
The Uninvited Guest
The frog had settled itself directly in the middle of the school compound''s main path, entirely unbothered by the fact that roughly forty children now needed to walk around it to reach the classroom door. Aarav crouched down for a closer look, genuinely fascinated by this small, damp amphibian that had appeared seemingly from nowhere overnight.
"Don''t touch it," Meera warned, though she was equally curious, kneeling beside him with her sketchbook already open. "It might be camouflaged for a reason, you know — maybe it doesn''t want to be found at all." Aarav pointed out, reasonably, that hiding in the exact center of a busy school path wasn''t a particularly convincing camouflage strategy, whatever the frog''s original intentions had been.
A group of younger students gathered nearby, one of them reaching out a finger before quickly pulling back, startled when the frog shifted position slightly. "It feels slimy," someone announced with great authority, despite not having actually touched it at all, which made Meera laugh quietly while sketching its outline as carefully as she could manage.
Their teacher arrived eventually, gently redirecting the small crowd of inquisitive children toward class while carefully nudging the little creature off the main path and into the grass beside the compound wall, where it promptly vanished into the greenery as though it had never been there at all.
"Do you think it''ll come back tomorrow?" Aarav asked, still glancing over his shoulder as they walked toward class. Meera shrugged, closing her sketchbook. "Every monsoon, something new turns up in that exact spot," she said. "It''s like the compound has its own visiting schedule."
Six words hid in that story. Can you match each word to its meaning?
_______ - eager to know or learn something (जिज्ञासू)
_______ - smooth, wet, and slippery to touch (बुळबुळीत)
_______ - an animal that lives both in water and on land (उभयचर प्राणी)
_______ - a living animal or living being (जीव/प्राणी)
_______ - suddenly surprised or alarmed (दचकलेला)
_______ - hidden by blending into the surroundings (आजूबाजूच्या वातावरणात मिसळून लपलेले)
Here’s what those words actually were -
1. Inquisitive
2. Slimy
3. Amphibian
4. Creature
5. Startled
6. Camouflaged
Help your child speak English confidently - through stories, videos, and fun practice. visit - www.alchemize.in
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YOUR TURN
Instructions
Write step-by-step instructions in English explaining how to observe a small creature, like a frog or a snail, respectfully, without disturbing or harming it.
How to observe a monsoon visitor properly
Step one : approach ____________________________, so you don''t startle it immediately.
Step two : keep a distance of about ____________________________, close enough to see clearly, far enough to stay respectful.
Step three : avoid ____________________________, since sudden movement or noise usually frightens small creatures away.
Step four : if you want to remember what you saw, try ____________________________ instead of touching it directly.
Step five : once you''re finished observing, make sure to ____________________________, so the creature can return to wherever it came from safely.
Word bank - or use entirely your own words: slowly, quietly, sketching, touching, gently, distance, patient, careful, undisturbed, curious
One way it could go -
‘‘Step one : approach slowly and quietly, so you don''t startle it immediately. Step two : keep a distance of about one arm''s length, close enough to see clearly, far enough to stay respectful. Step three : avoid sudden movements or loud talking nearby, since sudden movement or noise usually frightens small creatures away almost instantly. Step four : if you want to remember what you saw, try sketching it carefully in a notebook instead of touching it directly, the way Meera always does. Step five : once you''re finished observing, make sure to step back quietly and let it move on undisturbed, so the creature can return to wherever it came from safely.’’
Notice how your instructions turned a simple set of steps into something that also teaches patience and respect, without ever directly saying either word. That''s genuinely thoughtful writing, hiding a real lesson inside a practical list.
Real English practice - speaking, listening, story writing, and making their own video.
Visit - www.alchemize.in
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Fun With English
Contranyms
Some English words secretly mean two completely opposite things, depending entirely on how they''re used in a sentence. These strange double-meaning words are called contranyms, and today, three genuinely surprising examples.
‘Dust.’ In one sentence, dusting a shelf means removing fine particles from it, cleaning it. In another sentence, dusting a cake with sugar means adding fine particles onto it. The exact same word means both removing something and adding something, depending entirely on context.
Example one : She dusted the old bookshelf until it shone.
Example two : She dusted the cake with a thin layer of sugar.
‘Left.’ In one sentence, if something is left, it remains, still present. In another sentence, if someone has left, they are gone, no longer present at all.
Example one : ‘There is still bread left in the tiffin box.’
Example two : ‘By the time I arrived, everyone had already left.’
‘Sanction.’ In one sentence, to sanction something means to officially approve and permit it. In another sentence, a sanction means an official penalty or punishment imposed against something.
Example one : The school sanctioned the new outdoor activity for next term.
Example two : The country faced strict sanctions after breaking the agreement.
Here’s what makes contranyms genuinely strange : unlike most confusing English words, these aren''t mistakes or accidents of spelling. Each one grew two separate, opposite meanings naturally over centuries of everyday use, until both meanings simply settled into the same word permanently, coexisting peacefully, waiting for context to sort out which one you actually mean.
Your challenge : pick one of these three words and write two short sentences of your own, using it correctly in both of its opposite meanings.
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STORY
- Siddhi Sathe
The Notes Between the Pages
Every Wednesday after school, Sharvari Gokhale visited the old public library near her house. While her friends hurried to coaching classes, she wandered through rows of dusty shelves, always searching for something interesting.
One rainy afternoon, she picked up a worn copy of The Secret Garden. As she flipped through the pages, a small handwritten note slipped onto the floor.
It read :
‘‘Chapter 4 is where the story begins to bloom. Don''t give up before that. - A Friend’’
Sharvari smiled. ‘‘Who writes notes inside library books?’’
She tucked the note back and continued reading. A few chapters later, another message appeared.
‘‘If you''re feeling lonely today, this chapter might make you smile.’’
The words felt strangely personal. The next week, she borrowed the same book again. This time she found a third note.
‘‘What''s your favourite character? Mine is Dickon. He reminds me that kindness can be quiet.’’
Sharvari looked around the library. Was someone still leaving these messages?
Curious, she wrote a tiny reply on a bookmark.
‘‘Mine is Mary. She changes because people believe in her.’’ She slipped it carefully between the pages.
A week later, she almost ran to the library. Inside the book was another note.
‘‘Dear S, Mary is my favourite too now. Thank you for making me look at the story differently. - A Friend’’
For the next few months, the two readers exchanged thoughts through the pages of the old novel.
They never asked each other''s names. They never met. They simply shared favourite lines, questions, and little observations about life. Then, one Wednesday, there were no new notes. The following week, there was only one final message.
‘‘I’m moving to another city. Thank you for making reading feel like a conversation. Keep looking for stories... and the people hidden inside them.’’
Sharvari folded the note carefully and smiled. She returned the book to the shelf.
Before leaving, she tucked a fresh bookmark inside.
It read :
"If you’re the next reader... welcome. Tell me which chapter you loved most."
Sometimes, the best friendships begin without introductions.
They begin with a story... and a note between its pages.
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