इंग्लिश पान

The frog had settled itself directly in the middle of the school compound''s main path, entirely unbothered by the fact that roughly forty children now needed to walk around it to reach the classroom door. Aarav crouched down for a closer look, genuinely fascinated by this small, damp amphibian that had appeared seemingly from nowhere overnight.

"Don''t touch it," Meera warned, though she was equally curious, kneeling beside him with her sketchbook already open. "It might be camouflaged for a reason, you know — maybe it doesn''t want to be found at all." Aarav pointed out, reasonably, that hiding in the exact center of a busy school path wasn''t a particularly convincing camouflage strategy, whatever the frog''s original intentions had been.

A group of younger students gathered nearby, one of them reaching out a finger before quickly pulling back, startled when the frog shifted position slightly. "It feels slimy," someone announced with great authority, despite not having actually touched it at all, which made Meera laugh quietly while sketching its outline as carefully as she could manage.

Their teacher arrived eventually, gently redirecting the small crowd of inquisitive children toward class while carefully nudging the little creature off the main path and into the grass beside the compound wall, where it promptly vanished into the greenery as though it had never been there at all.

"Do you think it''ll come back tomorrow?" Aarav asked, still glancing over his shoulder as they walked toward class. Meera shrugged, closing her sketchbook. "Every monsoon, something new turns up in that exact spot," she said. "It''s like the compound has its own visiting schedule."

Six words hid in that story. Can you match each word to its meaning?

_______ - eager to know or learn something (जिज्ञासू)

_______ - smooth, wet, and slippery to touch (बुळबुळीत)

_______ - an animal that lives both in water and on land (उभयचर प्राणी)

_______ - a living animal or living being (जीव/प्राणी)

_______ - suddenly surprised or alarmed (दचकलेला)

_______ - hidden by blending into the surroundings (आजूबाजूच्या वातावरणात मिसळून लपलेले)

Here’s what those words actually were -

1. Inquisitive

2. Slimy

3. Amphibian

4. Creature

5. Startled

6. Camouflaged