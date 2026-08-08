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चकाट्या ओळी

चकाट्या ओळी
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हेच रान कित्येक वर्षे पडिक होतं. शेतींच काटेकोर नियोजन केलं. आता लोकं तोंडात बोटं घालतात.

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पडिक जमिनीवर शेती कशी करावी
शेतकी व्यवस्थापनासाठी सर्वोत्तम पद्धती
कृषिकल्पनांची यशोगाथा
तळागाळातील शेतकऱ्यांचे अनुभव
शेतकऱ्यांकडून शिकायची गोष्ट
अत्याधुनिक शेतकी तकनीक
वाळवंटी जमिनीला उपयोगात आणणे
अपर्णित जमीन पुनरुज्जीवित करणे
टिपा व अत्याधुनिक शेतकी पद्धती
समाज व शेतकी यांच्यातील सहकार्य
सुरूवात करणाऱ्यांसाठी शेतकीचे मूलभूत ज्ञान
पर्यावरणास अनुकूल पुरस्कृत शेती पद्धती
शेतकऱ्यांचे सहकारी मंडळ
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