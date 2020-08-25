  1. Home
MES’ Senior College : MES’ IMCC शैक्षणिक परिसर शिक्षणाच्या न्यू नॉर्मलचे उत्तम उदाहरण

COURSES OFFERED
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA)
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA- IB)
International Business 
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA- CA) 
Computer Application

MES’ IMCC शैक्षणिक परिसर शिक्षणाच्या न्यू नॉर्मलचे उत्तम उदाहरण

  • ‘बिझनेस ॲडमिनिस्ट्रेशन’च्या BBA, BBA-IB and BBA-CA या व्यावसायिक पदवी अभ्यासक्रमांचा समावेश
  • सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठाशी संलग्न अभ्यासक्रम
  • महाविद्यालय State-of-Art Computer Lab, Well Equipped and Digital Library यांसह सुसज्ज
  • कोविड-१९ च्या परिस्थितीत e-classroom चे Virtual Classrooms मध्ये रूपांतर
  • विद्यार्थ्यांचा या on-line वर्गांना अतिशय उत्तम प्रतिसाद  
  • Industrial Visits, Company tie-ups, Company Projects, Industry Specific Trainings चा समावेश
  • IMCC कॅम्पसमध्ये MCA, MBA, DTL हे अभ्यासक्रमदेखील उपलब्ध 

SALIENT FEATURES

  • Innovative Teaching– Learning Methods
  • Seminars and Expert Lectures
  • Industry Visits, Internships & Mentoring
  • Excellent Placement Record
  • Foreign Languages Offered
  • International Exposure
  • Value added short-term courses 
  • Industry Linked Projects
  • Certified Programs
  • Practical Based Teaching Methods

 
For Admissions Contact : 
Contact : 9970733222 / 8975759149
(Website : https://bba.mespune.in
Enquiry form - https://forms.gle/nj2Kohn7o2SaMz3p7

For other courses, contact : 
MES’ IMCC - MBA programme 
Contact : 9867255499 / 9823506072 
MES’ IMCC - MCA Programme 
Contact : 9766833806 / 7620891669
MES’ IMCC - DTL programme
Contact : 9822527908

