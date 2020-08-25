MES’ Senior College : MES’ IMCC शैक्षणिक परिसर शिक्षणाच्या न्यू नॉर्मलचे उत्तम उदाहरण

COURSES OFFERED
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA)
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA- IB)
International Business
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA- CA)
Computer Application
MES’ IMCC शैक्षणिक परिसर शिक्षणाच्या न्यू नॉर्मलचे उत्तम उदाहरण
COURSES OFFERED
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA)
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA- IB)
International Business
Bachelor of Business Administration : (BBA- CA)
Computer Application
SALIENT FEATURES
For Admissions Contact :
Contact : 9970733222 / 8975759149
(Website : https://bba.mespune.in )
Enquiry form - https://forms.gle/nj2Kohn7o2SaMz3p7
For other courses, contact :
MES’ IMCC - MBA programme
Contact : 9867255499 / 9823506072
MES’ IMCC - MCA Programme
Contact : 9766833806 / 7620891669
MES’ IMCC - DTL programme
Contact : 9822527908
SAKAL READER CONNECT INITIATIVE
Edited By - Prashant Patil