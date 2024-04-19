पुणे

Phoenix Mall Fire: पुण्यातील विमान नगर भागातील फिनिक्स मॉलला भीषण आग, 6 बंब घटनास्थळी दाखल

Phoenix Mall Fire:
fire at Phoenix Mall
fire at Phoenix Mall fire at Phoenix Mall i
Sandip Kapde

पुण्यातील विमान नगर भागातील फिनिक्स मॉलला शुक्रवारी दुपारी भीषण आग लागली. अग्निशमन दलाने अग्निशमन दलाच्या सहा गाड्या घटनास्थळी रवाना केल्या आहेत. ही घटना दुपारी 3.15 वाजता घडली. आग विझवण्याचे काम सुरु आहे. पण ही आग कशी लागली, याचे कारण अद्याप समजले नाही.  Fierce fire at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar area of Pune

