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हिराबाई ताकवले यांचे निधन

हिराबाई ताकवले यांचे निधन
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सासवड, ता. २० : हरगुडे (ता. पुरंदर) येथील हिराबाई नरसिंग ताकवले (वय ८७) यांचे निधन झाले. त्यांच्या पश्चात दोन मुलगे, दोन विवाहित मुली, सुना, जावई, नातवंडे असा परिवार आहे.

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