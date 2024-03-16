पुणे

Yerawada Fire Accident : येरवडयात लाकडी साहित्याच्या गोडाऊनला भीषण आग

येरवडयात बालाजीनगर येथे लाकडी साहित्याच्या गोडाऊनला शनिवारी सकाळी सहा वाजण्याच्या सुमारास भीषण आग लागली. घटनास्थळी अग्निशमनदलाच्या पाच गाड्या दाखल झालेल्या आहेत.
सकाळ वृत्तसेवा

विश्रांतवाडी : येरवडयात बालाजीनगर येथे लाकडी साहित्याच्या गोडाऊनला शनिवारी सकाळी सहा वाजण्याच्या सुमारास भीषण आग लागली. घटनास्थळी अग्निशमनदलाच्या पाच गाड्या दाखल झालेल्या आहेत.

या आगीत गोड़ाऊनमधील लाकडी साहित्य संपूर्ण पेटले असून आतमध्ये असणाऱ्या इतर साहित्याचेदेखील संपूर्ण नुकसान झालेले आहे. आगीचे नेमके कारण समजू शकलेले नाही,. आग विझवण्याचे काम युद्ध पातळीवर सुरू आहे.

fire
Fire Accident

