[९:५३ pm, ०५/०६/२०२४] Nilesh Shende: बारामती लोकसभा
विधानसभा-सुप्रिया सुळे-सुनेत्रा पवार
- Daund-९२०६४-६५७२७-५०.२७-३५.८९
- Indapur-११४०२०-८८०६९-५२.४९-४०.५४
- Baramati-१४३९४१-९६५६०-५६.०९-३७.६२
- Purandar-१२५९४८-९०६६७-५४.३६-३९.१३
- Bhor-१३४२४५-९०४४०-५४.८६-३६.९६
- Khadakwasala-१२११८२-१४१९२८-४३.६९-५१.१६
[९:५३ pm, ०५/०६/२०२४] Nilesh Shende: शिरूर लोकसभा
- अमोल कोल्हे - ६९८६९२ (५०.८३)
- शिवाजी आढळराव पाटील - ५५७७४१ (४०.५८)
- मताधिक्य- १४०९५१
विधानसभा-डॉ. अमोल कोल्हे-शिवाजीराव आढळराव पाटील
- जु्न्नर -१०८११९-५६७२६-५९.६८-३१.३१
- आंबेगाव -९३३८७-८२०१९-४९.६४-४३.६०
- खेड आळंदी -११६५४९-७०२८६-५७.३०-३४.५५
- शिरूर -१२८०७२-१००२८३-५१.२३-४०.११
- भोसरी -११७८२३-१२७३९५-४३.२३-४६.७४
- हडपसर -१३३८१८-१२०४२९-४८.१९-४३.३७
