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संक्षिप्त

संक्षिप्त
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संक्षिप्त ------------ शिवसेना पक्षातर्फे सामूहिक रामरक्षा जळगाव : आयोध्येतील श्रीराम मंदिरातील देणगी निधी लुटी विरोधात रावेर तालुका शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षातर्फे मंगळवारी (ता.१४) शहरात सामूहिक रामरक्षा व महाआरती करण्यात आली. यावेळी विविध घोषणा देऊन निषेध करण्यात आला. रावेर येथील बऱ्हाणपूर मार्गावरील बाल हनुमान मंदिरात दुपारी पुरोहित, शिवसेनेचे पदाधिकारी व नागरिकांनी सामूहिक रामरक्षा, हनुमान चालीसा व महाआरतीत सहभाग घेतला. याप्रसंगी शिवसेना पक्षाचे जिल्हाप्रमुख योगिराज पाटील, जिल्हा समन्वयक प्रल्हाद महाजन, उपजिल्हा संघटक अशोक शिंदे, तालुकाप्रमुख प्रमोद कोंडे, शिवसेनेचे तालुका उपप्रमुख श्याम भामरे, शेतकरी सेना आघाडीचे प्रमुख सुरेश शिंदे, तालुका संघटक संतोष महाजन, वारकरी सेना तालुका प्रमुख मधुकर वाघे, शहरप्रमुख राकेश घोरपडे, माजी तालुका प्रमुख अविनाश पाटील, युवा सेनाप्रमुख किरण पाटील, उप प्रमुख मुकेश पाटील, गोकुळ पाटील, कल्याण पाटील, जयंत राजपुत, शामराव महाजन, भावलाल शिंदे, गोपाल मिस्तरी आदी प्रमुख पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ते उपस्थित होते.

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