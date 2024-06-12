Personal Finance

FM Sitharaman: अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सीतारामन यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार; पुढील महिन्यात सादर करणार नवीन अर्थसंकल्प

FM Sitharaman: 2024 च्या लोकसभा निवडणुकीनंतर स्थापन झालेल्या नव्या सरकारमध्ये अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सीतारामन यांनी पुन्हा एकदा महत्त्वाच्या अर्थ मंत्रालयाचा कार्यभार स्वीकारला आहे. नव्या मंत्रिमंडळात अर्थमंत्रालय वाटप झाल्यानंतर त्यांनी आज बुधवारी पदभार स्वीकारला.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: 2024 च्या लोकसभा निवडणुकीनंतर स्थापन झालेल्या नव्या सरकारमध्ये अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सीतारामन यांनी पुन्हा एकदा महत्त्वाच्या अर्थ मंत्रालयाचा कार्यभार स्वीकारला आहे. नव्या मंत्रिमंडळात अर्थमंत्रालय वाटप झाल्यानंतर त्यांनी आज बुधवारी पदभार स्वीकारला. यानंतर, पुढील महिन्यात त्या 2024-25 साठी पूर्ण अर्थसंकल्प सादर करणार आहे.

