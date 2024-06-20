Personal Finance

RBI Action: आजपासून 'या' बँकेतून पैसे काढता येणार नाहीत; रिझर्व्ह बँकेने केली मोठी कारवाई, काय आहे प्रकरण?

RBI
RBI Sakal
राहुल शेळके

Bank Licence Cancelled: रिझर्व्ह बँक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) कडून बँकांवर कठोर कारवाई केली जात आहे. दोन दिवसांपूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेशातील एका बँकेचा परवाना रद्द केल्यानंतर आरबीआयने बुधवारी आणखी एका बँकेचा परवाना रद्द केला आहे. 19 जून 2024 पासून बँकेचे कामकाज बंद झाले आहे. म्हणजेच 20 जूनला सकाळी बँकेत जाणाऱ्यांना खात्यातून पैसे काढता येणार नाहीत. यावेळी मुंबईच्या सिटी को-ऑपरेटिव्ह बँक लिमिटेडचा परवाना रिझर्व्ह बँकेने रद्द केला आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

