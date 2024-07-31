Share Market Closing: निफ्टी विक्रमी उच्चांकासह बंद; सेन्सेक्स 285 अंकांनी वधारला, HDFC लाइफ, JSW स्टील तेजीत

Share Market Closing Latest Update 31 July 2024: आज निफ्टी विक्रमी तेजीसह बंद झाला आहे. सेन्सेक्स आणि बँक निफ्टीही चांगल्या वाढीसह बंद झाले. निफ्टी 93 अंकांनी वाढून 24,951 वर बंद झाला. सेन्सेक्स 285 अंकांनी वाढून 81,741 वर आणि निफ्टी बँक 54 अंकांनी वाढून 51,553 वर बंद झाला. एचडीएफसी लाइफ, जेएसडब्ल्यू स्टील, एशियन पेंट्स आणि भारती एअरटेलने निफ्टीवर सर्वाधिक वाढ झाली.
