Gemini AI Photo Prompt: यंदा दिवाळीचे फोटो स्पेशल बनवण्यासठी अन् सोशल मिडियावर व्हायरल करण्यासाठी वापरा 'हे' 5 प्रॉम्प्ट्स

दिवाळीच्या फोटोंना जिवंत करण्यासाठी गुगल जेमिनी सारख्या एआय साधनांचा वापर करा. दिवे, रांगोळी, फटाके आणि कुटुंबाच्या आनंदाचे क्षण टिपण्यासाठी पाच प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून तुमचे फोटो अधिक आकर्षक बनवा. हे साधन प्रगत संपादन कौशल्यांशिवाय पारंपारिक सेटिंग्ज आणि सिनेमॅटिक स्पर्श जोडते. .Gemini AI Prompt : हिंदू धर्मात दिवाळी सणाला खुप महत्व आहे. यंदा दिवाळी २० ऑक्टोबरला साजरी केली जाणार आहे. दिवाळीत फटाके फोडणे, फराळांचा आस्वाद घेणे तसेच मित्रपरिवार आणि कुटुंबासोबत आनंदी वेळ घालवण्याची मज्जाच वेगळी असते. तसेच तुम्हाला यंदा दिवाळीत खास आणि सुंदर फोटो सोशल मिडियावर शेअर करायचे असेल तर पुढील पाच एआय प्रॉम्प्ट नक्की ट्राय करू शकता. .Family Celebration Photo PromptGenerate a 4K portrait of a multigenerational family celebrating Diwali at home. Show grandparents, parents, and children in traditional attire - sarees, lehengas, kurtas, and sherwanis, amid marigold garlands, diyas, and fairy lights. Capture smiles, interaction, and warm lighting, keeping all faces true to the original photos..Diwali evening puja Photo PromptCreate a 4K image of a family performing a Diwali puja. The mother wears a red saree, the father a beige kurta, and the children colourful outfits. Include diyas, incense, rangoli, and flowers. Highlight the soft candlelight and natural expressions to depict devotion and togetherness..Google Gemini AI Photo Prompt: तेच ते प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून कंटाळला आहात? सुंदर फोटोसाठी स्वत:च बनवा 'असे' क्रिएटिव्ह प्रॉम्ट.Diwali Rangoli Photo PromptGenerate a 4K scene of a family making rangoli together. Show parents and children on the floor with vibrant rangoli patterns, surrounded by small diyas. Capture smiles, laughter, and engagement while keeping faces authentic..Diwali Fireworks Photo PromptCreate a 4K image of a family celebrating outdoors. Include sparklers and fireworks with reflections on their faces. Show excitement and joy, keeping faces identical to original photos, and use a slightly blurred background to focus on interactions..Traditional Diwali Photo PromptGenerate a 4K portrait of a family holding kandils (lanterns) on a balcony. Include marigold garlands, diyas, and soft fairy lights. Capture happy expressions and festive energy while maintaining authenticity.