Gemini AI Photo Prompt: यंदा दिवाळीचे फोटो स्पेशल बनवण्यासठी अन् सोशल मिडियावर व्हायरल करण्यासाठी वापरा 'हे' 5 प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Gemini AI prompts for Diwali photo: यंदा दिवाळी २० ऑक्टोबरला साजरी केली जाणार आहे. या दिवाळीला खास फोटो क्रिएट करायचे असेल तर AI प्रॉम्प्ट वापरू शकता. हे फोटो पाहून सर्वजण लाइक्स आणि कमेंट्सचा वर्षाव करतील.
पुजा बोनकिले
दिवाळीच्या फोटोंना जिवंत करण्यासाठी गुगल जेमिनी सारख्या एआय साधनांचा वापर करा. दिवे, रांगोळी, फटाके आणि कुटुंबाच्या आनंदाचे क्षण टिपण्यासाठी पाच प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरून तुमचे फोटो अधिक आकर्षक बनवा. हे साधन प्रगत संपादन कौशल्यांशिवाय पारंपारिक सेटिंग्ज आणि सिनेमॅटिक स्पर्श जोडते.

Gemini AI Prompt : हिंदू धर्मात दिवाळी सणाला खुप महत्व आहे. यंदा दिवाळी २० ऑक्टोबरला साजरी केली जाणार आहे. दिवाळीत फटाके फोडणे, फराळांचा आस्वाद घेणे तसेच मित्रपरिवार आणि कुटुंबासोबत आनंदी वेळ घालवण्याची मज्जाच वेगळी असते. तसेच तुम्हाला यंदा दिवाळीत खास आणि सुंदर फोटो सोशल मिडियावर शेअर करायचे असेल तर पुढील पाच एआय प्रॉम्प्ट नक्की ट्राय करू शकता.

